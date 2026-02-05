Left Menu

Indian Boxers Excel at BOXAM Elite International 2026

Indian boxers, including Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, showcased commanding performances at the BOXAM Elite International 2026. Lovlina dominated her opponent in the women's 75kg category, while Hitesh Gulia impressed in the men's 70kg section. Overall, Indian competitors delivered a strong performance with several decisive victories.

  • Country:
  • Spain

At the BOXAM Elite International 2026, Indian boxers demonstrated their prowess, with Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain leading the charge. In the women's 75kg division, Lovlina delivered a masterclass performance against Ukraine's Olha Pylypchuk, securing a unanimous 5:0 victory.

In the men's 70kg category, Hitesh Gulia maintained his exceptional form, achieving a dominant 5:0 victory over Canada's Vincent Santoriello. The event also witnessed impressive performances from other Indian women boxers, such as Manju Rani, Nitu, Kusum, Arundhati Choudhary, and Sanamacha Chanu.

On the men's front, Pawan Bartwal, Jadumani Singh, Deepak, and Ankush showcased their skill sets with commanding wins. Harsh Choudhary concluded the day's proceedings with an emphatic win over Canada's Bryan Colwell, underscoring India's strong presence in the competition.

