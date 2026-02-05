Indian Boxers Excel at BOXAM Elite International 2026

At the BOXAM Elite International 2026, Indian boxers demonstrated their prowess, with Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain leading the charge. In the women's 75kg division, Lovlina delivered a masterclass performance against Ukraine's Olha Pylypchuk, securing a unanimous 5:0 victory.

In the men's 70kg category, Hitesh Gulia maintained his exceptional form, achieving a dominant 5:0 victory over Canada's Vincent Santoriello. The event also witnessed impressive performances from other Indian women boxers, such as Manju Rani, Nitu, Kusum, Arundhati Choudhary, and Sanamacha Chanu.

On the men's front, Pawan Bartwal, Jadumani Singh, Deepak, and Ankush showcased their skill sets with commanding wins. Harsh Choudhary concluded the day's proceedings with an emphatic win over Canada's Bryan Colwell, underscoring India's strong presence in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)