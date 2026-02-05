Left Menu

Bhaichung Bhutia Inspires Future Champs at BALCO's Khel Academy

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia visited BALCO's Khel Academy in Korba, inspiring over 100 young athletes. Established in 2024, the academy supports holistic sports training across various disciplines. Bhutia's visit highlighted the academy's commitment to youth development through access to world-class facilities and professional mentorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:43 IST
Bhaichung Bhutia Inspires Future Champs at BALCO's Khel Academy
Bhaichung Bhutia with young athletes. (Photo/BALCO Khel Academy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in India's sports sector, Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) recently hosted former Indian football captain and celebrated awardee, Bhaichung Bhutia, at their Khel Academy in Korba. This visit underscored BALCO's continuous efforts to enhance district-level sports by providing young athletes with exposure to esteemed role models and high-caliber training environments.

Established in 2024, the Khel Academy offers residential and day-boarding facilities for nurturing young talents in football, basketball, volleyball, and swimming. This initiative was launched through a collaborative effort with the Korba Municipal Corporation and the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, reflecting a robust commitment to youth sports development. The academy is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, certified coaching, and medical support, currently training athletes from across the region.

During his visit, Bhutia emphasized the importance of grassroots sports development and encouraged athletes to pursue their dreams beyond local constraints. District officials shared their vision of empowering youth through sports, while athletes like Sugandhit Lakra found Bhutia's words inspiring, renewing their dedication to sports. BALCO plans to host more such engagements to further expand opportunities for young athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
2
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
3
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
4
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026