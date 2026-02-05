Bhaichung Bhutia Inspires Future Champs at BALCO's Khel Academy

In a significant development in India's sports sector, Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) recently hosted former Indian football captain and celebrated awardee, Bhaichung Bhutia, at their Khel Academy in Korba. This visit underscored BALCO's continuous efforts to enhance district-level sports by providing young athletes with exposure to esteemed role models and high-caliber training environments.

Established in 2024, the Khel Academy offers residential and day-boarding facilities for nurturing young talents in football, basketball, volleyball, and swimming. This initiative was launched through a collaborative effort with the Korba Municipal Corporation and the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, reflecting a robust commitment to youth sports development. The academy is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, certified coaching, and medical support, currently training athletes from across the region.

During his visit, Bhutia emphasized the importance of grassroots sports development and encouraged athletes to pursue their dreams beyond local constraints. District officials shared their vision of empowering youth through sports, while athletes like Sugandhit Lakra found Bhutia's words inspiring, renewing their dedication to sports. BALCO plans to host more such engagements to further expand opportunities for young athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)