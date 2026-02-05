Dominance Continues: Shyam Lal College Cruises to Hockey Semifinals

In a decisive performance, the men's team from Shyam Lal College (Morning) extended their winning streak at the Padma Shree Shyam Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament, securing a spot in the semifinals with a clear 5-1 victory over Shyam Lal College (Evening). Pankaj's standout play earned him the Player of the Match title as Pratyush Singh Jaggi's hat-trick led the offensive charge.

Similarly, the women's category witnessed Vivekananda College overpowering Bharati College with a 6-2 win, cementing their stature in the tournament. Transitioning to other notable performances, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College asserted dominance over Amity University with an impressive 8-2 win, highlighting Vipin's hat-trick and Manish's dynamic play.

Rounding off a thrilling day at the tournament, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences dispatched SLC Alumni 6-2, with Shekhar's pivotal contribution earning him the Player of the Match honors. The sports event continues to showcase remarkable talent and competitive spirit across various colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)