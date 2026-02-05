Supreme Court Lifts Lifelong Ban on Anurag Thakur in BCCI Affairs

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it has removed the lifetime restriction on BJP leader Anurag Thakur's participation in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) activities. The court deemed the lifelong ban, imposed on the former BCCI president, as neither intended nor justified.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant cited the 'doctrine of proportionality,' clarifying that the court had never intended to impose a lifelong ban on Thakur. Modifying its previous judgment from January 2, 2017, the court ruled Thakur is now free to engage with BCCI affairs under existing rules and regulations.

The court had previously withdrawn parts of the 2017 ruling, and the current decision addressed only the segment pertaining to Thakur's participation in BCCI matters. Citing that the ban had been in effect for nearly nine years, the court accepted Thakur's unconditional apology.

