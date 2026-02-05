Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Eteri Tutberidze's Presence at Milan Olympics

The presence of Eteri Tutberidze, former coach of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, at the Milano Cortina Olympics has sparked discomfort due to her association with a past doping scandal. Despite no charges against her, WADA President Witold Banka expressed unease over her accreditation as a coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:44 IST
Controversy Surrounds Eteri Tutberidze's Presence at Milan Olympics

The head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) expressed discomfort over Eteri Tutberidze's presence at the Milano Cortina Olympics. Tutberidze, once involved with Russian skater Kamila Valieva during a doping scandal, faces scrutiny despite no evidence of wrongdoing. Her accreditation as a coach has drawn questions.

Tutberidze, currently coaching European champion Nika Egadze, was cleared by WADA, yet WADA President Witold Banka disclosed personal unease about her attendance, emphasizing it wasn't WADA's decision to accredit her. "If you ask my personal feeling, I don't feel comfortable with her presence here," Banka stated.

Kamila Valieva's doping case continues to influence Olympic policies, despite Tutberidze's denials of involvement in doping skaters. The controversy reflects ongoing concerns about doping in sports and athlete welfare. Valieva recently faced a four-year doping ban, impacting her and the Russian team's standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

 Global
4
Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026