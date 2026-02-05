Controversy Surrounds Eteri Tutberidze's Presence at Milan Olympics

The head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) expressed discomfort over Eteri Tutberidze's presence at the Milano Cortina Olympics. Tutberidze, once involved with Russian skater Kamila Valieva during a doping scandal, faces scrutiny despite no evidence of wrongdoing. Her accreditation as a coach has drawn questions.

Tutberidze, currently coaching European champion Nika Egadze, was cleared by WADA, yet WADA President Witold Banka disclosed personal unease about her attendance, emphasizing it wasn't WADA's decision to accredit her. "If you ask my personal feeling, I don't feel comfortable with her presence here," Banka stated.

Kamila Valieva's doping case continues to influence Olympic policies, despite Tutberidze's denials of involvement in doping skaters. The controversy reflects ongoing concerns about doping in sports and athlete welfare. Valieva recently faced a four-year doping ban, impacting her and the Russian team's standing.

