Humas Warriors Triumph as Ice Hockey League Heats Up

Day eight of the Ice Hockey League Season 3 concluded on a high note as the Humas Warriors triumphed over the Zanskar Chadar Tamers, edging out a 5-2 victory at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium. This gripping encounter saw exhilarating back-and-forth action, climaxing with Waseem Bilal's decisive hat-trick.

Earlier in the day, Kangs Sing, Changthang Shans, Sham Eagles, and Purig Warriors all secured significant wins. Kangs Sing opened the day successfully, outpacing Sham Wolves with a 5-3 scoreline, bolstered by early goals from Tsering Lhundup and Gonbo Tashi. Changthang Shans delivered a commanding 8-1 victory over Kharu Falcons, highlighted by a standout performance from Chamba Tsetan.

The Sham Eagles marked a 4-0 shutout in the women's game, while Purig Warriors dominated the Changla Blasters, settling at 5-1. As the league progresses toward its midpoint, anticipation builds for more intense matchups and impressive displays, capturing the spirit of Ladakh's vigorous winter sports culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)