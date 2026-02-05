Left Menu

Humas Warriors Triumph as Ice Hockey League Heats Up

Day eight of the Ice Hockey League Season 3 witnessed high-stakes action as Humas Warriors secured a thrilling win against Zanskar Chadar Tamers. The day featured dominant performances by various teams, boosting the league's excitement as both men's and women's categories showcased intense competition in Ladakh. (ANI)

Sham Wolves and Kangs Sing players in action. (Photo: Ice Hockey League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day eight of the Ice Hockey League Season 3 concluded on a high note as the Humas Warriors triumphed over the Zanskar Chadar Tamers, edging out a 5-2 victory at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium. This gripping encounter saw exhilarating back-and-forth action, climaxing with Waseem Bilal's decisive hat-trick.

Earlier in the day, Kangs Sing, Changthang Shans, Sham Eagles, and Purig Warriors all secured significant wins. Kangs Sing opened the day successfully, outpacing Sham Wolves with a 5-3 scoreline, bolstered by early goals from Tsering Lhundup and Gonbo Tashi. Changthang Shans delivered a commanding 8-1 victory over Kharu Falcons, highlighted by a standout performance from Chamba Tsetan.

The Sham Eagles marked a 4-0 shutout in the women's game, while Purig Warriors dominated the Changla Blasters, settling at 5-1. As the league progresses toward its midpoint, anticipation builds for more intense matchups and impressive displays, capturing the spirit of Ladakh's vigorous winter sports culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

