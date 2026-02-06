Left Menu

Kazakhstan to Host 2029 Asian Winter Games

Kazakhstan has been named the host for the 2029 Asian Winter Games, replacing Saudi Arabia. The announcement was made by the Olympic Council of Asia during the Winter Olympic Games in Italy. The postponement is part of Saudi Arabia's reassessment of their Vision 2030 initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:34 IST
Kazakhstan to Host 2029 Asian Winter Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kazakhstan will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, after being named the new venue by the Olympic Council of Asia on Thursday, replacing Saudi Arabia. This announcement came during the Winter Olympic Games in Italy, where OCA President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani expressed gratitude towards Kazakhstan's commitment to expanding winter sports.

The decision to shift the event to Kazakhstan follows an agreement between Saudi Arabia and OCA made on January 24. Saudi Arabia was originally set to host the Games at Trojena, a pivotal part of the NEOM mega-project.

The postponement, explained by a joint statement lacking specific details, marks another delay for the NEOM project, a central component of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Meanwhile, the kingdom is re-evaluating large-scale initiatives as costs rise, with Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan emphasizing adaptability to economic returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

 Global
4
Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026