Kazakhstan to Host 2029 Asian Winter Games

Kazakhstan will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, after being named the new venue by the Olympic Council of Asia on Thursday, replacing Saudi Arabia. This announcement came during the Winter Olympic Games in Italy, where OCA President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani expressed gratitude towards Kazakhstan's commitment to expanding winter sports.

The decision to shift the event to Kazakhstan follows an agreement between Saudi Arabia and OCA made on January 24. Saudi Arabia was originally set to host the Games at Trojena, a pivotal part of the NEOM mega-project.

The postponement, explained by a joint statement lacking specific details, marks another delay for the NEOM project, a central component of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Meanwhile, the kingdom is re-evaluating large-scale initiatives as costs rise, with Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan emphasizing adaptability to economic returns.

