RCB Women's Triumph: Three Titles in Three Years

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women etched their names in the history books by securing their third Women's Premier League title in three years. In a thrilling final, they outplayed the Delhi Capitals by six wickets, with Captain Smriti Mandhana attributing the victory to the collective efforts of the team and the immense support from the fans.

Mandhana, who has overcome recent off-field challenges, expressed her delight by stating how winning three titles in such a short span is a testament to their hard work and strategic team planning. She highlighted the importance of having a clear strategy and how it empowered the players to perform at their best.

Despite the Delhi Capitals losing their fourth final, captain Jemimah Rodrigues remains proud of her team's character and resilience. With the score set at 204 in the final, the Capitals fought valiantly, showcasing determination and commitment throughout the tournament, culminating in an exciting and competitive final.

(With inputs from agencies.)