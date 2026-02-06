Left Menu

RCB Women's Triumph: Three Titles in Three Years

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women clinched their third Women's Premier League title in three years by overcoming the Delhi Capitals by six wickets. Captain Smriti Mandhana lauded team efforts and unwavering fan support. Despite setbacks, the team demonstrated resilience and determination, establishing themselves as a dominating force in women's cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:35 IST
Mandhana, who has overcome recent off-field challenges, expressed her delight by stating how winning three titles in such a short span is a testament to their hard work and strategic team planning. She highlighted the importance of having a clear strategy and how it empowered the players to perform at their best.

Despite the Delhi Capitals losing their fourth final, captain Jemimah Rodrigues remains proud of her team's character and resilience. With the score set at 204 in the final, the Capitals fought valiantly, showcasing determination and commitment throughout the tournament, culminating in an exciting and competitive final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

