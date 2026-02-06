France's Emphatic Triumph: A Six Nations Showdown
France dominated Ireland 36-14 in the Six Nations opener. Key players Dupont and Jalibert orchestrated a strong attack. Ireland responded with two tries but failed to close the gap, suffering from defensive lapses. France's early dominance set the tone for a comprehensive victory, showcasing attacking prowess.
In a spectacular opening to their Six Nations title defense, France overpowered Ireland 36-14 at the Stade de France on Thursday. With key players Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert returning after a year's absence, France executed a near-perfect game plan with precision and authority.
Les Bleus scored five tries, with contributions from Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Jalibert, Charles Ollivon, and Theo Attissogbe. Meanwhile, Thomas Ramos consistently scored through kicks. Ireland, held scoreless in the first half, only managed two converted tries in the second half by Nick Timoney and Michael Milne.
Despite Ireland's efforts to close the gap, France maintained control and finished strong. Post-match, France's defense coach Shaun Edwards praised his team for dominating possession and territory, while Ireland's captain, Caelan Doris, lamented a poor defensive start that cost them dearly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
