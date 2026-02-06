Chris Gotterup Shines at Phoenix Open While Scheffler Struggles

Chris Gotterup remarkably mastered TPC Scottsdale, securing an impressive 8-under 63 in the first round of the Phoenix Open. His performance stood out, leading the tournament going into the weekend.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer, faced unexpected challenges, finishing the day with a 2-over 73, potentially jeopardizing his 65 successive cuts streak.

Amidst the ups and downs, players like Matt Fitzpatrick shone with a record-tying back-nine, adding drama to the leaderboard in Scottsdale.

