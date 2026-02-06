Left Menu

Chris Gotterup Shines at Phoenix Open While Scheffler Struggles

Chris Gotterup excelled at TPC Scottsdale with an 8-under 63, leading the Phoenix Open. Scottie Scheffler, aiming for a third consecutive PGA Tour win, struggled with a 2-over 73. Players like Matt Fitzpatrick and Sam Stevens joined the leaderboard, while Brooks Koepka also faced challenges.

Updated: 06-02-2026 09:46 IST
Chris Gotterup Shines at Phoenix Open While Scheffler Struggles
Chris Gotterup remarkably mastered TPC Scottsdale, securing an impressive 8-under 63 in the first round of the Phoenix Open. His performance stood out, leading the tournament going into the weekend.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer, faced unexpected challenges, finishing the day with a 2-over 73, potentially jeopardizing his 65 successive cuts streak.

Amidst the ups and downs, players like Matt Fitzpatrick shone with a record-tying back-nine, adding drama to the leaderboard in Scottsdale.

