Chris Gotterup Shines at Phoenix Open While Scheffler Struggles
Chris Gotterup excelled at TPC Scottsdale with an 8-under 63, leading the Phoenix Open. Scottie Scheffler, aiming for a third consecutive PGA Tour win, struggled with a 2-over 73. Players like Matt Fitzpatrick and Sam Stevens joined the leaderboard, while Brooks Koepka also faced challenges.
Chris Gotterup remarkably mastered TPC Scottsdale, securing an impressive 8-under 63 in the first round of the Phoenix Open. His performance stood out, leading the tournament going into the weekend.
Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer, faced unexpected challenges, finishing the day with a 2-over 73, potentially jeopardizing his 65 successive cuts streak.
Amidst the ups and downs, players like Matt Fitzpatrick shone with a record-tying back-nine, adding drama to the leaderboard in Scottsdale.
