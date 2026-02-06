Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

South Africa’s presence at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games is set to make history, with cross-country skier Matthew Smith and skeleton athlete Nicole Burger selected as the country’s official flagbearers for the opening ceremony in Italy.

The Games, staged in Milano Cortina, officially open on Friday, 06 February 2026, marking a proud milestone for Team South Africa at the XXV Winter Olympics.

Record-Breaking Winter Olympics Delegation for South Africa

The South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SASCOC) confirmed that Smith (35) and Burger (31) are the oldest members of Team SA’s five-athlete delegation.

SASCOC noted that this is:

The largest delegation South Africa has ever sent to a Winter Olympic Games

A significant moment for the growth of winter sport in the country

Importantly, all five athletes are experiencing their first Winter Olympics at senior level, highlighting a new generation stepping onto the world stage.

SASCOC President Congratulates Flagbearers

SASCOC President Barry Hendricks congratulated the athletes and praised the honour of leading the nation at the opening ceremony.

“I’m delighted that we have five worthy athletes representing Team SA. Congratulations to all ahead of their first Winter Olympics, and a special note of congratulations to Matthew and Nicole who will carry our flag. It’s a huge life milestone for any athlete to lead their nation at the opening ceremony of any Games,” Hendricks said.

CEO Nozipho Jafta: Team Inspiring South African Youth

SASCOC CEO Nozipho Jafta said Team SA’s participation has already attracted strong media attention locally and internationally.

“We believe that this will push a lot more of our South African youngsters to dream bigger. We look forward to seeing them all donning the green and gold of Team SA on Friday,” she said.

Flagbearers Reflect Growing Winter Sport Pathways

Smith and Burger were both born in South Africa before relocating overseas and qualifying for the Winter Olympics, a journey that reflects expanding pathways for South Africans in winter sport.

Their selection, alongside the country’s biggest-ever team, signals the growing footprint of winter disciplines in South Africa.

Team SA’s Full Winter Olympics Squad

SASCOC confirmed that the other three athletes representing South Africa were born abroad:

Malica Malherbe (British Columbia, Canada) – age 21

Lara Markthaler (Germany) – age 18

Thomas Weir (Switzerland) – age 17

All three are regarded as talented young athletes with promising Olympic futures.

Milano Cortina 2026 Runs Until 22 February

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place from:

6 February to 22 February 2026

South Africa’s participation, led by Smith and Burger at the opening ceremony, marks a proud chapter for Team SA and a significant step forward for the country’s presence in winter sport on the global stage.