India's U19 Triumph: Aaron George Shines in Record-Breaking Victory

India's Under-19 cricket team secured a thumping victory over England to win the 2026 U19 World Cup, with a commanding 100-run margin in Harare on Friday, reinforcing their position as a powerhouse in youth cricket. The team's triumph was bolstered by outstanding individual performances, notably from opener Aaron George.

Ahead of the final, George had already made significant contributions, particularly in the semifinal against Afghanistan, where he scored an impressive 115 off 104 balls. His efforts were pivotal in India's successful chase of 311, cementing his reputation as a promising player. The young cricketer's family, overjoyed by his success, spoke to ANI about their pride in his achievements.

Aaron's father, Easo Varghese, expressed his elation, recounting his son's lifelong dream to play for India and lauding his integral role in securing the trophy. His mother, Preethi Varghese, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the family's unwavering support and hopes for a bright future. The final also saw explosive batting from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose record-breaking innings led India to post a formidable 411/9.

