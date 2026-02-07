Hardik Pandya: India's 'Scary' Cricket Star Eyes World Cup Glory

As India prepares for their ICC T20 World Cup opener against the USA, all eyes are on Hardik Pandya, the charismatic cricketer radiating confidence and ambition. After a decade in international cricket, Pandya believes his journey is just beginning, aspiring to become a formidable force, particularly as a batter, in the coming years.

Hardik, speaking in a Star Sports video, expressed his desire to win at least four or five more ICC trophies for India. Having already been a key player in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victories, he aims to 'scare' the competition with his performances. His self-proclaimed ten-year journey just unfolds, powered by life experience, with his sights set on making history.

Reflecting on his career, Pandya emphasized how every play is more significant than any material possession, cherishing moments on the field over flashy watches. In recent tournaments, his performances have been pivotal, showcasing both batting and bowling prowess. His ambition and drive continue to inspire Indian cricket fans worldwide.

