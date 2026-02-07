Left Menu

Hardik Pandya: India's 'Scary' Cricket Star Eyes World Cup Glory

Hardik Pandya exudes confidence as India heads into the ICC T20 World Cup, aiming to secure more trophies. After a decade-long international career, Pandya plans to become an even more formidable force on the field, with a focus on winning more ICC titles for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:25 IST
Hardik Pandya: India's 'Scary' Cricket Star Eyes World Cup Glory
Hardik Pandya. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India prepares for their ICC T20 World Cup opener against the USA, all eyes are on Hardik Pandya, the charismatic cricketer radiating confidence and ambition. After a decade in international cricket, Pandya believes his journey is just beginning, aspiring to become a formidable force, particularly as a batter, in the coming years.

Hardik, speaking in a Star Sports video, expressed his desire to win at least four or five more ICC trophies for India. Having already been a key player in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victories, he aims to 'scare' the competition with his performances. His self-proclaimed ten-year journey just unfolds, powered by life experience, with his sights set on making history.

Reflecting on his career, Pandya emphasized how every play is more significant than any material possession, cherishing moments on the field over flashy watches. In recent tournaments, his performances have been pivotal, showcasing both batting and bowling prowess. His ambition and drive continue to inspire Indian cricket fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Champawat: Man Killed in Brutal Attack

Tragedy Strikes in Champawat: Man Killed in Brutal Attack

 India
2
Rafah Crossing: A Fraught Reopening Amid Hopes and Hardships

Rafah Crossing: A Fraught Reopening Amid Hopes and Hardships

 Global
3
Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026