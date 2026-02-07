India Clinch Sixth U19 World Cup Title: Azharuddin and MCA Laud Young Talent

In a triumphant conclusion to the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin applauded young cricketer Aaron George for his outstanding performance. Azharuddin joined the chorus of acknowledgments celebrating India's record sixth title win, achieved with a decisive victory over England.

Ajinkya Naik, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association, expressed pride in Mumbai's own Ayush Mhatre and Abhigyan Kundu, the captain and vice-captain. Naik announced plans to honor them and has called on the Maharashtra government to emulate the celebration bestowed upon the ICC Women's World Cup victors.

An astounding innings from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, scoring 175 off 80 balls, catapulted India to a formidable 411/9. England's counter, led by Ben Dawkins and Caleb Falconer, was halted at 311 runs, despite Falconer's valiant 115. The match's run aggregate of 722 set a new record but confirmed India as champions.

