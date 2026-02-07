US VP Vance's Olympic Diplomacy Faces Mixed Reception in Italy
U.S. Vice President JD Vance attended Italy's Winter Games, marking a significant show of commitment to the Olympic movement. Despite the U.S. team's warm reception, Vance faced protests related to the presence of U.S. immigration agents. This engagement underscores U.S. interests ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee praised the attendance of U.S. Vice President JD Vance at Italy's Winter Games, highlighting it as a testament to the United States' dedication to the Olympic movement. This marked Vance's first interaction with the IOC's new president, Kirsty Coventry.
IOC President Kirsty Coventry had been eager for a high-level sit-down with the Trump administration since assuming her role in June. With momentum building for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics, the meeting has been welcomed by IOC insiders. In a press statement, IOC spokesman Mark Adams expressed delight at the U.S. administration's active involvement, stating, "We are thrilled about the U.S. administration's enthusiasm toward the Olympic Games."
While details on the meeting remain sparse, with no specifics on timing or discussion points, Adams assured that the interaction was fruitful. Despite this, Vance's appearance at the opening ceremony was met with mixed reactions, including protests in Milan against the presence of U.S. immigration agents at the Games.
