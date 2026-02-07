Lindsey Vonn: The Comeback Story to Watch in Women's Olympic Downhill

In a weather-interrupted final training session for the women's Olympic downhill, world champion Breezy Johnson emerged as the leader. However, injured U.S. teammate Lindsey Vonn stole the spotlight by clocking the third fastest time, despite battling a knee injury.

Vonn, sporting a brace on her left knee and determined to compete on Sunday, finished 0.37 seconds behind Johnson. The session was halted due to low cloud and snow conditions after 23 skiers, leaving the rest as non-starters.

Her coach, Aksel Lund Svindal, maintained his belief that Vonn, the 41-year-old Olympic champion, could secure a medal. Vonn's determination and composure on the slopes signal strong potential in the upcoming race despite the challenges she faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)