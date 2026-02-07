Left Menu

Lindsey Vonn: The Comeback Story to Watch in Women's Olympic Downhill

World champion Breezy Johnson led the final training for the women's Olympic downhill, but it was Lindsey Vonn's impressive comeback that captivated attention. Despite a knee injury, Vonn clocked the third fastest time. Her coach, Aksel Lund Svindal, remains optimistic about her chances for a medal in the upcoming race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:07 IST
In a weather-interrupted final training session for the women's Olympic downhill, world champion Breezy Johnson emerged as the leader. However, injured U.S. teammate Lindsey Vonn stole the spotlight by clocking the third fastest time, despite battling a knee injury.

Vonn, sporting a brace on her left knee and determined to compete on Sunday, finished 0.37 seconds behind Johnson. The session was halted due to low cloud and snow conditions after 23 skiers, leaving the rest as non-starters.

Her coach, Aksel Lund Svindal, maintained his belief that Vonn, the 41-year-old Olympic champion, could secure a medal. Vonn's determination and composure on the slopes signal strong potential in the upcoming race despite the challenges she faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

