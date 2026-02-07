Sumit Nagal's Gritty Comeback: Lessons from a Davis Cup Battle

In a fiercely contested match at the Davis Cup Qualifiers, Sumit Nagal acknowledged that missed opportunities in the final set led to his defeat against Guy de Ouden. Despite a strong comeback in the second set, Nagal faltered at critical points, citing errors and exceptional shots from his opponent.

Nagal attributed his slow start, where he was bageled in the first set, to insufficient match practice following an injury layoff. Despite the shaky opening, he expressed optimism as he built confidence and improved his performance during the match.

The Indian player emphasized the lessons learned from the match, focusing on mental resilience and technical adjustments. Nagal, reflecting on his journey back from injury, highlighted the significance of the home crowd's support and is eager to improve with more playtime.

(With inputs from agencies.)