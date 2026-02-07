Diplomatic Warmth at Winter Games Amidst Boos for VP Vance
Despite being booed by spectators, U.S. Vice President JD Vance found warmth with Olympic leaders during the Winter Games opening ceremony. This comes at a critical time in U.S.-Olympic relations as they prepare for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games. The meetings with IOC President Kirsty Coventry were positive.
During the Winter Games opening ceremony, U.S. Vice President JD Vance faced a mixed reception, being booed by some spectators. Yet, behind the scenes, he found a warm welcome from Olympic leaders, signaling a crucial moment in diplomatic relations ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games.
Vance engaged in productive meetings with International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry in Milan, demonstrating strong chemistry between the U.S. administration and IOC. This was Coventry's first contact with U.S. government officials since being elected as the IOC's first female leader in March.
Despite some public protests linked to the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the games, IOC spokesman Mark Adams praised the U.S. team's reception at the ceremony. The administration of President Donald Trump plays a pivotal role in preparing for the upcoming Los Angeles Games.
