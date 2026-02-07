Left Menu

Diplomatic Warmth at Winter Games Amidst Boos for VP Vance

Despite being booed by spectators, U.S. Vice President JD Vance found warmth with Olympic leaders during the Winter Games opening ceremony. This comes at a critical time in U.S.-Olympic relations as they prepare for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games. The meetings with IOC President Kirsty Coventry were positive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:13 IST
Diplomatic Warmth at Winter Games Amidst Boos for VP Vance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

During the Winter Games opening ceremony, U.S. Vice President JD Vance faced a mixed reception, being booed by some spectators. Yet, behind the scenes, he found a warm welcome from Olympic leaders, signaling a crucial moment in diplomatic relations ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games.

Vance engaged in productive meetings with International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry in Milan, demonstrating strong chemistry between the U.S. administration and IOC. This was Coventry's first contact with U.S. government officials since being elected as the IOC's first female leader in March.

Despite some public protests linked to the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the games, IOC spokesman Mark Adams praised the U.S. team's reception at the ceremony. The administration of President Donald Trump plays a pivotal role in preparing for the upcoming Los Angeles Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rafah Crossing: A Fraught Reopening Amid Hopes and Hardships

Rafah Crossing: A Fraught Reopening Amid Hopes and Hardships

 Global
2
Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

 India
3
Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

 India
4
Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case

Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026