IOC to Unveil Landmark Policy on Transgender Athletes

The International Olympic Committee is set to establish a new uniform policy for transgender athletes. This marks a significant shift in sports governance, aiming to protect female categories and apply to major events globally. The policy's details are forthcoming, expected to limit participation in women's categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global sports leaders are on the brink of announcing a groundbreaking policy aimed at standardizing eligibility criteria for transgender athletes worldwide, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

For the first time, the IOC and international sports federations will adopt a unified policy affecting various major sports events. The move is anticipated to restrict participation for transgender athletes in women's categories, especially if they underwent full male puberty before transitioning.

The initiative, led by the IOC's first female president Kirsty Coventry, represents a concerted effort to safeguard female sports categories. Further details will emerge soon, with the policy expected to roll out in the first half of this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

