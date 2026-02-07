Left Menu

Carrick's Winning Streak Sparks Manchester United Resurgence

Under Michael Carrick, Manchester United has won four consecutive Premier League games, reviving their season. A recent 2-0 win against Tottenham has bolstered Carrick's case for a permanent role. With United now fourth in the league, they have surpassed last season's total points.

Manchester United's resurgence in the Premier League continues under the stewardship of interim head coach Michael Carrick. The Red Devils secured their fourth consecutive league victory, defeating Tottenham 2-0 in a match that strengthened Carrick's credentials for the permanent position.

The win, highlighted by goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes, was achieved at Old Trafford against a Spurs side reduced to 10 men following a red card for captain Cristian Romero. This streak of successes has escalated United to fourth place, with 44 points, surpassing last season's total of 42.

Having initially been appointed on a temporary basis to replace Ruben Amorim, Carrick's impact has been undeniable. Manchester United's management is now contemplating making his role permanent as they plan for the club's future.

