Manchester United's resurgence in the Premier League continues under the stewardship of interim head coach Michael Carrick. The Red Devils secured their fourth consecutive league victory, defeating Tottenham 2-0 in a match that strengthened Carrick's credentials for the permanent position.

The win, highlighted by goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes, was achieved at Old Trafford against a Spurs side reduced to 10 men following a red card for captain Cristian Romero. This streak of successes has escalated United to fourth place, with 44 points, surpassing last season's total of 42.

Having initially been appointed on a temporary basis to replace Ruben Amorim, Carrick's impact has been undeniable. Manchester United's management is now contemplating making his role permanent as they plan for the club's future.

