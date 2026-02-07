India U17 Women Triumph in SAFF U19 Championship with 4-0 Victory Over Bangladesh

In a stunning display of skill and composure, the India U17 women's team clinched the SAFF U19 Women's Championship, triumphing 4-0 over Bangladesh U19s at Pokhara Rangasala Stadium on February 7. Captain Julan Nongmaithem kickstarted the scoring blitz in the 42nd minute, with Elizabed Lakra, Pearl Fernandes, and Anwita Raghuraman reinforcing the team's dominance with their goals.

The Indian team, participating to prepare for the upcoming AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup, showcased maturity beyond their years. Their well-executed strategies, marked by controlled possession and tactical movements, left their opponents, Bangladesh, struggling to find a rhythm or counter the relentless attacks.

The decisive play saw Alva Devi Senjam and Pritika Barman seamlessly connect midfield and attack, while the defense stood firm. Bangladesh's fleeting chance to challenge was squandered when Trishna Rani's 51st-minute attempt went wide. India capitalized on their adversaries' mistakes, with Elizabed converting a penalty and Pearl and Anwita adding to the score, sealing an emphatic victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)