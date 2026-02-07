Left Menu

India U17 Women Triumph in SAFF U19 Championship with 4-0 Victory Over Bangladesh

The India U17 women's football team stunned critics by dominating the SAFF U19 Women's Championship, defeating Bangladesh U19s 4-0. Despite playing against older opponents, the Young Tigresses showcased exceptional composure and skill. Goals by Julan Nongmaithem, Elizabed Lakra, Pearl Fernandes, and Anwita Raghuraman sealed the victory, reflecting their superior gameplay and strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:35 IST
India U17 Women Triumph in SAFF U19 Championship with 4-0 Victory Over Bangladesh
India U17 win SAFF U19 Women's title. (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a stunning display of skill and composure, the India U17 women's team clinched the SAFF U19 Women's Championship, triumphing 4-0 over Bangladesh U19s at Pokhara Rangasala Stadium on February 7. Captain Julan Nongmaithem kickstarted the scoring blitz in the 42nd minute, with Elizabed Lakra, Pearl Fernandes, and Anwita Raghuraman reinforcing the team's dominance with their goals.

The Indian team, participating to prepare for the upcoming AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup, showcased maturity beyond their years. Their well-executed strategies, marked by controlled possession and tactical movements, left their opponents, Bangladesh, struggling to find a rhythm or counter the relentless attacks.

The decisive play saw Alva Devi Senjam and Pritika Barman seamlessly connect midfield and attack, while the defense stood firm. Bangladesh's fleeting chance to challenge was squandered when Trishna Rani's 51st-minute attempt went wide. India capitalized on their adversaries' mistakes, with Elizabed converting a penalty and Pearl and Anwita adding to the score, sealing an emphatic victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

