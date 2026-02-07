India's U-17 Team Dominates SAFF U-19 Women's Championship with 4-0 Victory Over Bangladesh

India's U-17 women's football team delivered an outstanding performance to clinch the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship title with a 4-0 win over Bangladesh. The victory was marked by goals from Julan Nongmaithem, Elizabed Lakra, Pearl Fernandes, and Anwita Raghuraman, showcasing the team's strategic dominance from the onset.

India controlled the game with precise passing and relentless movement, allowing them to break through Bangladesh's defense repeatedly. Julan opened the scoring before Elizabed extended the lead with a penalty. Pearl and substitute Anwita added to the tally, securing the championship with flair.

Following their earlier defeat to Bangladesh in the round-robin stage, the Young Tigresses proved their growth and tactical acumen in the final. Their disciplined defensive play and effective use of width were instrumental in overwhelming their opponents and claiming the coveted championship trophy.

