Rohtak Royals Triumph: Kings of the Kabaddi Champions League

In an exhilarating finale, the Rohtak Royals were crowned as champions of the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League, narrowly defeating the Bhiwani Bulls with a 32–30 scoreline on Saturday.

Leading their victory was Rakesh Singroha, the match's highest scorer for the Royals, tallying eight points, supported by five points from Milan Dahiya. Players Vijay Malik, Sandeep Deswal, and Aryan each added three points, propelling the Royals to the title alongside a Rs 51 lakh prize.

The Royals established dominance early, inflicting the first All-Out of the match within five minutes, taking a 9–3 lead. Though Sourav spearheaded Bhiwani's comeback, reducing the deficit to one point, the Royals displayed resilience under pressure, executing disciplined defense and strategic raids to secure their victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)