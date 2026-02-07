Left Menu

Rohtak Royals Triumph: Kings of the Kabaddi Champions League

Rohtak Royals edged out Bhiwani Bulls 32–30 to win the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League. Rakesh Singroha led the Royals with eight points. Despite a strong comeback by the Bulls, the Royals relied on disciplined defense and strategic play for a late surge to clinch the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonepat | Updated: 07-02-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 23:39 IST
Rohtak Royals Triumph: Kings of the Kabaddi Champions League

In an exhilarating finale, the Rohtak Royals were crowned as champions of the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League, narrowly defeating the Bhiwani Bulls with a 32–30 scoreline on Saturday.

Leading their victory was Rakesh Singroha, the match's highest scorer for the Royals, tallying eight points, supported by five points from Milan Dahiya. Players Vijay Malik, Sandeep Deswal, and Aryan each added three points, propelling the Royals to the title alongside a Rs 51 lakh prize.

The Royals established dominance early, inflicting the first All-Out of the match within five minutes, taking a 9–3 lead. Though Sourav spearheaded Bhiwani's comeback, reducing the deficit to one point, the Royals displayed resilience under pressure, executing disciplined defense and strategic raids to secure their victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

 Global
2
Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

 Global
3
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

 United States
4
Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026