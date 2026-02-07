Sundar's Comeback: Boost for Indian Squad

After a significant recovery period, all-rounder Washington Sundar is set to reunite with the Indian cricket squad in New Delhi before their upcoming game against Namibia on February 12. The announcement comes following India's 29-run victory over the USA in the T20 World Cup.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed Sundar's participation while addressing the media after the match. Yadav also disclosed that key bowler Jasprit Bumrah is suffering from a high fever, and opener Abhishek Sharma is similarly unwell.

Sundar's return follows his rehabilitation for a side strain and a rib muscle tear sustained during the ODI series against New Zealand. While Sundar is back in form, the team has already lost pacer Harshit Rana due to a knee injury, sidelining him for an extended period.

(With inputs from agencies.)