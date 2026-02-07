Left Menu

Sundar's Comeback: Boost for Indian Squad

Washington Sundar is set to rejoin the Indian cricket team in New Delhi ahead of the match against Namibia on February 12. Sundar, who had been recovering from injuries, will bolster the squad, which earlier defeated the USA. Meanwhile, other players face health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 23:41 IST
Sundar's Comeback: Boost for Indian Squad
Washington Sundar
  • Country:
  • India

After a significant recovery period, all-rounder Washington Sundar is set to reunite with the Indian cricket squad in New Delhi before their upcoming game against Namibia on February 12. The announcement comes following India's 29-run victory over the USA in the T20 World Cup.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed Sundar's participation while addressing the media after the match. Yadav also disclosed that key bowler Jasprit Bumrah is suffering from a high fever, and opener Abhishek Sharma is similarly unwell.

Sundar's return follows his rehabilitation for a side strain and a rib muscle tear sustained during the ODI series against New Zealand. While Sundar is back in form, the team has already lost pacer Harshit Rana due to a knee injury, sidelining him for an extended period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

 Global
2
Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

 Global
3
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

 United States
4
Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026