Battle on Two Fronts: Al-Ittihad's Asian Champions League Challenge Amid Domestic Struggles

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad are determined to rebound from their domestic struggles and player exits as they gear up for the Asian Champions League faceoff against Qatar's Al-Gharafa on Tuesday.

Following last season's title win, Al-Ittihad have slumped to seventh place in the domestic league, grappling with departures of stars like Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante. Their exit, part of a broader Saudi strategy to attract foreign talent, has hit the squad hard, affecting both national and continental performances.

Currently sixth in the western league phase of the Asian Champions League, Al-Ittihad aims to clinch one of the eight knockout spots. Facing stiff competition from Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and others, the club must reassess its lineup amid regional contests heating up.