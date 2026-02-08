Left Menu

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines in ICC U19 World Cup Team

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, an outstanding 14-year-old batsman, was named in the ICC Under-19 World Cup Team of the Tournament alongside fellow Indians Kanishk Chouhan and Henil Patel. Sooryavanshi's stellar performance included a 175-run knock, earning him Player of the Tournament honors. The selection highlighted diverse global talent in youth cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-02-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 11:22 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines in ICC U19 World Cup Team
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, just 14 years old, headlines the ICC Under-19 World Cup Team of the Tournament, which was unveiled on Sunday. Sooryavanshi's electrifying 175-run innings in the final against England helped him earn the prestigious Player of the Tournament award.

Joined by Indian teammates Kanishk Chouhan and Henil Patel, the trio played pivotal roles in India clinching the title for the sixth time. Chouhan's all-round performances and Patel's remarkable bowling figures, including five for 16 against the USA, were key.

The 12-member team also features players from England, Afghanistan, and other cricketing nations, showcasing global young talent. England's Thomas Rew, scoring 330 runs, was appointed captain, while Afghanistan's Faisal Khan Shinozada impressed with consecutive centuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
2
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
3
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global
4
Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026