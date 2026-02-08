Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines in ICC U19 World Cup Team

Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, just 14 years old, headlines the ICC Under-19 World Cup Team of the Tournament, which was unveiled on Sunday. Sooryavanshi's electrifying 175-run innings in the final against England helped him earn the prestigious Player of the Tournament award.

Joined by Indian teammates Kanishk Chouhan and Henil Patel, the trio played pivotal roles in India clinching the title for the sixth time. Chouhan's all-round performances and Patel's remarkable bowling figures, including five for 16 against the USA, were key.

The 12-member team also features players from England, Afghanistan, and other cricketing nations, showcasing global young talent. England's Thomas Rew, scoring 330 runs, was appointed captain, while Afghanistan's Faisal Khan Shinozada impressed with consecutive centuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)