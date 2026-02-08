Left Menu

India's Shooting Stars: Elavenil and Babuta Shine at Asian Championship

Olympians Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta clinched the 10m air rifle mixed team gold at the Asian Championship. The Indian shooters showcased dominance with additional victories in junior events and the 25m pistol category. Their remarkable performances highlighted India's success in the competition.

Updated: 08-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:54 IST
Indian Olympians Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta showcased an unbeatable performance at the Asian Championship, capturing the 10m air rifle mixed team gold. The team's impeccable presentations were a testament to the country's growing prowess in shooting sports.

A wave of gold followed as junior athletes Himanshu Dhillon and Shambhavi Kshirsagar achieved top honors in their category, setting a new Asian Junior Record with their impressive scores. Moreover, Rio Olympian Gurpreet Singh led a complete Indian podium sweep in the 25m standard pistol event.

As the championship unfolds, the Indian shooters' achievements underscore a striking campaign. Despite new challenges on the horizon in upcoming events, the team's track record continues to capture global attention as they extend their dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

