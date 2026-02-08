Chennai Singams' Jagannath Sarkar: From Tennis-Ball Cricket to ISPL MVP Glory

Jagannath Sarkar celebrated a remarkable achievement after being named the Most Valuable Player of the Indian Street Premier League's (ISPL) third season. Sarkar, representing the triumphant Chennai Singams, relished a dream drive in a Porsche 911 with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar by his side, marking an unforgettable moment in his life.

Chennai Singams secured their maiden ISPL title by defeating the Tiigers of Kolkata with a solid performance, winning by 29 runs. Sarkar emphasized how the platform, aided by cricket luminaries like Sachin Tendulkar, afforded players recognition and professionalism previously unavailable to tennis-ball cricketers.

ISPL's innovative points system, which included fan votes, was instrumental for Sarkar. "The love from fans and the hard work paid off," he remarked, acknowledging the positive impact ISPL has had on his and other players' lives, giving them fame and professional stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)