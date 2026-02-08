Auqib Nabi's Spectacular Spell Sinks Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Quarterfinal
Auqib Nabi, a pacer from Jammu & Kashmir, dominated Madhya Pradesh's top order in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. His exceptional bowling led to MP's collapse, leaving them significantly behind. Nabi, who recently joined Delhi Capitals, was the star performer, setting a challenging target with his tenacity.
In an impressive display of pace bowling, Auqib Nabi from Jammu & Kashmir dismantled the Madhya Pradesh top order, further endangering the former Ranji Trophy champions during the quarterfinal on Day 3. Moving from 84 for 5, J&K posted 248 all out in their second innings, leading to a daunting target of 291 for MP.
Auqib Nabi's relentless attack inflicted severe damage on MP, finishing with figures of 3/23, adding to his first innings haul of 7/40. Despite a shaky start, the resilience of Abid Mushtaq and Vanshaj Sharma stood out as they lifted J&K's chances with crucial innings of 41 and an unbeaten 54, respectively.
Sunday saw MP struggling once more, crumbling to 87 for 5 by the end of the day. The task appears steep for MP, already trailing by 204 runs, with Nabi and left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq restricting their scoring opportunities. Nabi's performance comes after his high-profile signing by Delhi Capitals for the IPL.
