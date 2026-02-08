Auqib Nabi's Spectacular Spell Sinks Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Quarterfinal

In an impressive display of pace bowling, Auqib Nabi from Jammu & Kashmir dismantled the Madhya Pradesh top order, further endangering the former Ranji Trophy champions during the quarterfinal on Day 3. Moving from 84 for 5, J&K posted 248 all out in their second innings, leading to a daunting target of 291 for MP.

Auqib Nabi's relentless attack inflicted severe damage on MP, finishing with figures of 3/23, adding to his first innings haul of 7/40. Despite a shaky start, the resilience of Abid Mushtaq and Vanshaj Sharma stood out as they lifted J&K's chances with crucial innings of 41 and an unbeaten 54, respectively.

Sunday saw MP struggling once more, crumbling to 87 for 5 by the end of the day. The task appears steep for MP, already trailing by 204 runs, with Nabi and left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq restricting their scoring opportunities. Nabi's performance comes after his high-profile signing by Delhi Capitals for the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)