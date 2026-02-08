Left Menu

Indian Tennis Talents Shine Bright at Chennai Open

The Chennai Open ATP Challenger started positively for India, with nine players advancing in the qualifiers. Among them, Nitin Kumar Sinha and Ishaque Eqbal showed impressive wins. The competition features significant Indian participation in the main draw, highlighting the country's strong presence in the tournament.

The Chennai Open ATP Challenger kicked off with a triumphant start for Indian players, as nine competitors advanced confidently through their first-round qualifying fixtures. Fourth seed Nitin Kumar Sinha led the charge, securing a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 victory over Oges Theyjo Jaya Prakash at the SDAT Tennis Stadium.

Ishaque Eqbal, the sixth seed, delivered a dominant performance, overpowering Great Britain's Carl Holder with a 6-2, 6-0 win in just an hour. Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta, an alternate, upset fifth seed Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan with a spirited 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback.

The competition sees a robust Indian representation in the main draw, with notable players like Sumit Nagal and young prospect Manas Dhamne, along with eight others, set to participate. The prize money for the tournament is set at USD 63,000 (Rs 60 lakh).

