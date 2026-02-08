Left Menu

Arsenal Snaps City's Winning Streak with Superb Win

Arsenal defeated Manchester City 1-0, ending City's 13-match winning streak in the Women's Super League. Olivia Smith scored the decisive goal in the first half, and Arsenal's defense held strong despite City's intensified efforts in the second half. The victory moves Arsenal to third in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:40 IST
Arsenal delivered a stunning performance, defeating Manchester City 1-0 in a critical Women's Super League clash on Sunday. The victory ended the league leaders' impressive 13-match winning streak, courtesy of Olivia Smith's first-half goal, setting the tone for a nail-biting encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

Smith's breakthrough came in the 17th minute when Mariona Caldentey sliced through City's defense with a precise pass, allowing Smith to sprint past Rebecca Knaak and score against a sprawling Ayaka Yamashita. Despite City's attempts to retaliate, Yamashita's goalkeeping only managed to stave off further Arsenal goals in the first half.

The second half saw City elevate their game with players like Lauren Hemp, Khadija Shaw, and Vivianne Miedema pressing Arsenal's defense relentlessly. However, without converting opportunities, City fell short. Arsenal's determined defense, energized by a crowd of over 39,000, secured their well-earned win, moving them to third place in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

