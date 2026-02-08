Tejaswin Shankar's Golden Triumph Elevates India at Asian Indoor Championships
Tejaswin Shankar won India's sole gold in the men's heptathlon at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. He tallied 5993 points, surpassing his national record. India finished sixth overall with five medals, while China led with 34. Notable Indian performances included silvers by Pooja and Tajinderpal Singh Toor.
Tejaswin Shankar emerged victorious in the men's heptathlon event, securing India's only gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships concluded on Sunday.
Surpassing his own national indoor record, Shankar tallied 5993 points, while India wrapped up its campaign with a commendable five medals, finishing sixth overall.
The championships saw China dominate with 34 medals. Other standout performances for India included silver for both high jumper Pooja and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, with Ancy Sojan adding a bronze in long jump.
