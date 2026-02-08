Left Menu

Tejaswin Shankar's Golden Triumph Elevates India at Asian Indoor Championships

Tejaswin Shankar won India's sole gold in the men's heptathlon at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. He tallied 5993 points, surpassing his national record. India finished sixth overall with five medals, while China led with 34. Notable Indian performances included silvers by Pooja and Tajinderpal Singh Toor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:40 IST
Tejaswin Shankar's Golden Triumph Elevates India at Asian Indoor Championships
Tejaswin Shankar
  • Country:
  • China

Tejaswin Shankar emerged victorious in the men's heptathlon event, securing India's only gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships concluded on Sunday.

Surpassing his own national indoor record, Shankar tallied 5993 points, while India wrapped up its campaign with a commendable five medals, finishing sixth overall.

The championships saw China dominate with 34 medals. Other standout performances for India included silver for both high jumper Pooja and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, with Ancy Sojan adding a bronze in long jump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tej Pratap Yadav Denounces Rumors: Legal Action Looms Against 'Jaichands'

Tej Pratap Yadav Denounces Rumors: Legal Action Looms Against 'Jaichands'

 India
2
India and Canada Forge New Security Alliance

India and Canada Forge New Security Alliance

 India
3
Nationwide Protests Against Alleged Election Rigging Shake Pakistan

Nationwide Protests Against Alleged Election Rigging Shake Pakistan

 Global
4
Dhakshineswar Suresh wins fifth rubber against Guy De Oden to lead India to 3-2 win over higher-ranked Netherlands in Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Dhakshineswar Suresh wins fifth rubber against Guy De Oden to lead India to ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026