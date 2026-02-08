Tejaswin Shankar's Golden Triumph Elevates India at Asian Indoor Championships

Tejaswin Shankar emerged victorious in the men's heptathlon event, securing India's only gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships concluded on Sunday.

Surpassing his own national indoor record, Shankar tallied 5993 points, while India wrapped up its campaign with a commendable five medals, finishing sixth overall.

The championships saw China dominate with 34 medals. Other standout performances for India included silver for both high jumper Pooja and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, with Ancy Sojan adding a bronze in long jump.

