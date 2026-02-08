Devika Sihag Shines Again: Triumphs in Azerbaijan

India's promising badminton talent, Devika Sihag, has clinched her second consecutive international title at the Azerbaijan International tournament. This victory follows her BWF World Tour Super 300 title win at the Thailand Masters, where she became only the third Indian woman to achieve such a feat.

In Baku, Devika defeated compatriot Navya Kanderi with a commanding score of 21-10, 21-13. Reflecting on her success, Devika expressed satisfaction with her performance, despite limited training, and anticipates a month-long training session before her next tournament, eyeing a spot in the Swiss Open.

In mixed doubles, national champions Sathwik Reddy K and Radhika Sharma displayed resilience, overcoming Mihajlo Tomic and Andjela Vitman in a thrilling final, securing victory 24-22, 10-21, 24-22. The win marks a significant milestone for the pair, highlighting India's emerging talent on the global badminton stage.