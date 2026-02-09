Left Menu

Lindsey Vonn's Dramatic Olympic Journey Ends in Tragedy

In a heart-stopping moment at the Winter Olympics, ski legend Lindsey Vonn, 41, suffered a severe crash during the downhill event, ending her career with a broken leg. Despite her past successes and efforts to return, Vonn's determination met with tragic misfortune on the Cortina slope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cortinadampezzo | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:33 IST
Lindsey Vonn's Dramatic Olympic Journey Ends in Tragedy

In a dramatic turn of events at the Winter Olympics, the legendary skier Lindsey Vonn, aged 41, witnessed a career-ending crash during the downhill event, leaving spectators and fans in shock.

Despite a valiant attempt at a comeback with serious knee injuries, Vonn's bid for gold ended tragically on the slopes of Cortina, Italy, where she suffered a broken leg. The crash happened shortly after the start, throwing her off balance and into an unavoidable downfall.

Fellow competitors and sports enthusiasts expressed their support and admiration for Vonn, who left a lasting legacy in Alpine ski racing, even as her hopes for another Olympic gold were dashed in brutal fashion.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Boost: South Korea's President Congratulates Japan's New Leader

Diplomatic Boost: South Korea's President Congratulates Japan's New Leader

 South Korea
2
Japan's First Female PM Ignites Market Rally

Japan's First Female PM Ignites Market Rally

 Global
3
Sanae Takaichi's Stunning Win Reshapes Japan's Political Landscape

Sanae Takaichi's Stunning Win Reshapes Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
4
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Chief Dining with Adnan Sami

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Chief Dining with Adnan Sami

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026