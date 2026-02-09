Lindsey Vonn's Dramatic Olympic Journey Ends in Tragedy

In a dramatic turn of events at the Winter Olympics, the legendary skier Lindsey Vonn, aged 41, witnessed a career-ending crash during the downhill event, leaving spectators and fans in shock.

Despite a valiant attempt at a comeback with serious knee injuries, Vonn's bid for gold ended tragically on the slopes of Cortina, Italy, where she suffered a broken leg. The crash happened shortly after the start, throwing her off balance and into an unavoidable downfall.

Fellow competitors and sports enthusiasts expressed their support and admiration for Vonn, who left a lasting legacy in Alpine ski racing, even as her hopes for another Olympic gold were dashed in brutal fashion.