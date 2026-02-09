From Doubt to Glory: Sam Darnold's Super Bowl Triumph

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold brought home a Super Bowl ring on Sunday after years of struggles, with his team beating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX. The Seahawks' defense dominated the game, holding the Patriots while the offense managed just one touchdown.

Darnold, linking up with AJ Barner for a notable 16-yard pass, and kicker Jason Myers, who added five field goals, were key players in securing the victory. Uchenna Nwosu's 44-yard touchdown from a strip-sack sealed the triumph, highlighting the team's defensive strength.

Reflecting on the victory, Darnold acknowledged the role of his family's unwavering support throughout his career, significantly during tougher times with the Jets, Panthers, and 49ers. His win marks him as the fourth quarterback to claim a Super Bowl win in his first season with a team, joining the ranks of celebrated players like Tom Brady.

(With inputs from agencies.)