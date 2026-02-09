Left Menu

From Doubt to Glory: Sam Darnold's Super Bowl Triumph

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold overcame years of challenges to lead his team to a Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots. Despite a difficult game, Darnold's team secured a 29-13 win, highlighting the strength of their defense. Darnold credits familial support for his resilience and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 11:29 IST
From Doubt to Glory: Sam Darnold's Super Bowl Triumph

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold brought home a Super Bowl ring on Sunday after years of struggles, with his team beating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX. The Seahawks' defense dominated the game, holding the Patriots while the offense managed just one touchdown.

Darnold, linking up with AJ Barner for a notable 16-yard pass, and kicker Jason Myers, who added five field goals, were key players in securing the victory. Uchenna Nwosu's 44-yard touchdown from a strip-sack sealed the triumph, highlighting the team's defensive strength.

Reflecting on the victory, Darnold acknowledged the role of his family's unwavering support throughout his career, significantly during tougher times with the Jets, Panthers, and 49ers. His win marks him as the fourth quarterback to claim a Super Bowl win in his first season with a team, joining the ranks of celebrated players like Tom Brady.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tripoli: Building Collapse Highlights Infrastructure Crisis

Tragedy in Tripoli: Building Collapse Highlights Infrastructure Crisis

 Global
2
Opposition Gears Up for No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

Opposition Gears Up for No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

 India
3
Punjab NGO Expo 2026 Pioneers Digital Revolution in Social Sector

Punjab NGO Expo 2026 Pioneers Digital Revolution in Social Sector

 India
4
Suryakumar Yadav: The Calm Catalyst Behind India's T20 Success

Suryakumar Yadav: The Calm Catalyst Behind India's T20 Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026