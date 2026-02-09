Drake Maye's Super Bowl Heartbreak: A New Record Set by Patriots

In an effort to clinch their seventh Super Bowl win, Drake Maye and the seasoned New England Patriots traveled to Silicon Valley. However, at Levi's Stadium, they ended up with a record-setting sixth Super Bowl loss after a tough battle against the Seattle Seahawks.

Maye, who aspired to become the youngest quarterback to secure a Super Bowl victory, showed disappointment following the game. The Patriots' struggle culminated in a 29-13 loss. Despite a solid season under coach Mike Vrabel, the team was unable to overcome the formidable defense of the Seahawks.

Maye acknowledged the opportunities missed during the game and expressed a desire to correct past plays. Vrabel, commended for an impressive season turnaround, urged the team to allow the disappointment to fuel future successes, highlighting the excellence and commitment of his players.

(With inputs from agencies.)