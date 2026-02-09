Left Menu

Drake Maye's Super Bowl Heartbreak: A New Record Set by Patriots

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots faced a defeat against the Seattle Seahawks in a Super Bowl matchup at Levi's Stadium. Despite aiming for a record seventh win, the Patriots unfortunately set a new record for the most Super Bowl losses. Head coach Mike Vrabel remained optimistic about the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:12 IST
In an effort to clinch their seventh Super Bowl win, Drake Maye and the seasoned New England Patriots traveled to Silicon Valley. However, at Levi's Stadium, they ended up with a record-setting sixth Super Bowl loss after a tough battle against the Seattle Seahawks.

Maye, who aspired to become the youngest quarterback to secure a Super Bowl victory, showed disappointment following the game. The Patriots' struggle culminated in a 29-13 loss. Despite a solid season under coach Mike Vrabel, the team was unable to overcome the formidable defense of the Seahawks.

Maye acknowledged the opportunities missed during the game and expressed a desire to correct past plays. Vrabel, commended for an impressive season turnaround, urged the team to allow the disappointment to fuel future successes, highlighting the excellence and commitment of his players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

