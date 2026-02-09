ICC Set to Resolve India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Standoff

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has confirmed that the board will align with the International Cricket Council's (ICC) verdict concerning the contentious India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match. Shukla reiterated BCCI's stance to follow whatever decision ICC arrives at.

According to reports from Pakistan, a resolution to the ongoing standoff is anticipated soon following a crucial meeting between ICC officials, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Sources reveal that the PCB plans to consult their government for guidance before an official statement is made.

In a recent meeting held in Lahore, ICC's Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and BCB President Aminul Islam discussed Pakistan's decision to boycott the match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. This follows a decision by the Pakistan Government refusing to participate, citing solidarity with Bangladesh amidst their issues with the ICC.

With Bangladesh opting out over venue disputes and being replaced by Scotland, tensions have risen. The ICC has requested documentation from the PCB proving 'Force Majeure' circumstances valid after the abrupt boycott move. Meanwhile, ICC cautioned about possible damages if the scheduled match is canceled.

The confrontation stems from historical disputes, including a previous BCCI-committed bilateral series that did not proceed due to government directives. PCB sees this as a precedent for its current position. Nevertheless, the ICC has options to suspend or terminate memberships in case of severe breaches, though it aims to avert further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)