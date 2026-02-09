Ecuador Stuns Australia in Davis Cup Upset; India Advances Over Netherlands

In an unexpected turn of events, Ecuador defeated Australia 3-1 in Davis Cup action on Sunday. The loss marks Australia's poorest performance in this tournament under the leadership of longtime captain Lleyton Hewitt.

With top player Alex De Minaur absent, the 28-time champions stumbled as Rinky Hijikata and Jordan Thompson lost the pivotal doubles match to Ecuador's Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo. Ecuador, without a player ranked in the top 200, earned their historic win by initially dominating the opening singles matches on home clay.

India also made significant progress, with Dhakshineswar Suresh winning both singles and a doubles match, leading his country to a 3-2 victory over the Netherlands. This historic win propels India to the second round of qualifiers, a first since the revised Davis Cup format in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)