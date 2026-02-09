Left Menu

India's U19 Triumph: A Glorious Victory in Harare

India clinched their sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title after defeating England in the final at Harare. Captain Ayush Mhatre praised his team for their collective effort. The Indian team's triumph was met with a hero's welcome in Mumbai. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named Player of the Tournament.

Ayush Mhatre with his family members in Virar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's Under-19 cricket team has emerged victorious once again, capturing their sixth ICC U19 World Cup title. The Indian juniors outclassed England by 100 runs in the final, held at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on February 6, 2026. Team captain Ayush Mhatre credited the win to the team's cohesive effort over their journey together.

The victorious squad touched down in Mumbai and received a rousing reception from enthusiastic cricket fans at the airport. Ayush Mhatre's father expressed immense pride in his son's accomplishment, which resonated across the nation. Mhatre's individual performance was notable, yielding 214 runs across seven matches and major contributions with the ball, including key wickets during the tournament.

In the thrilling final match, India opted to bat first, amassing an imposing total of 411 for nine wickets, bolstered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive 175. Despite England's Caleb Falconer's impressive hundred, the English fell short, posting only 311 runs. Sooryavanshi's stellar performance earned him both the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

