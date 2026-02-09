India's U19 Cricket Triumph: A Historic Victory and Heroic Homecoming

The Indian Under-19 cricket team, led by captain Ayush Mhatre, returned home to a hero's welcome after winning the U19 World Cup in Harare, Zimbabwe. Mhatre and player Udhav Mohan were greeted with celebratory receptions, honoring their crucial roles in securing India's record sixth title in the tournament.

Ayush Mhatre, who scored 53 in the final against England and 62 in the semi-finals against Afghanistan, was instrumental in India's success. His leadership saw India become champions once again, while Udhav Mohan made impactful contributions with a three-wicket haul against Zimbabwe. Mohan praised Mhatre's captaincy and the team's resilience, especially against Bangladesh.

Against England in the final, Team India, under the strategic bat of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, amassed a formidable total of 411. Despite England's vigorous chase, they fell short, bowled out for 311. Suryavanshi's innings earned him the Player of the Tournament, making a historic mark with his record-breaking number of sixes.

