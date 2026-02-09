Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Masterclass Propels J&K to Ranji Semis

Auqib Nabi stole the spotlight with an impressive 12-wicket haul, leading Jammu & Kashmir to demolish former champions Madhya Pradesh by 56 runs, advancing to the Ranji Trophy semifinals on Monday.

Chasing a target of 291, Madhya Pradesh succumbed to Nabi's fierce bowling and were dismissed for 234, clearing the path for J&K to advance to the semifinals. The skilled pacer was instrumental in both innings, taking five wickets for 70 runs in the second innings, following his first-innings feat of 7/40.

India player Venkatesh Iyer could only add 20 more runs in the morning session before becoming Nabi's victim. Despite Saransh Jain's valiant 64, their efforts were insufficient. Spinner Abid Mushtaq also contributed crucially, capturing three wickets, underscoring J&K's command in the match.

