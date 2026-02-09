Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Masterclass Propels J&K to Ranji Semis
Auqib Nabi delivered a stellar performance, taking 12 wickets to secure Jammu & Kashmir's victory over Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. J&K triumphed by 56 runs, advancing to the semifinals. Nabi's decisive spells dismantled Madhya Pradesh's batting, with support from spinner Abid Mushtaq.
- Country:
- India
Auqib Nabi stole the spotlight with an impressive 12-wicket haul, leading Jammu & Kashmir to demolish former champions Madhya Pradesh by 56 runs, advancing to the Ranji Trophy semifinals on Monday.
Chasing a target of 291, Madhya Pradesh succumbed to Nabi's fierce bowling and were dismissed for 234, clearing the path for J&K to advance to the semifinals. The skilled pacer was instrumental in both innings, taking five wickets for 70 runs in the second innings, following his first-innings feat of 7/40.
India player Venkatesh Iyer could only add 20 more runs in the morning session before becoming Nabi's victim. Despite Saransh Jain's valiant 64, their efforts were insufficient. Spinner Abid Mushtaq also contributed crucially, capturing three wickets, underscoring J&K's command in the match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Babar Azam's Struggles: Cricket Legends Weigh In on Pakistan's Icon
Italy's Cricket Challenge: A Match of Ups and Downs
Pakistan's Cricket Diplomacy: Naqvi Seeks Dialogue with India
KL Rahul's Century Leads Karnataka to Ranji Trophy Semifinals
India's U19 Cricket Triumph: A Historic Victory and Heroic Homecoming