India U17 Squad Gears Up for Friendlies Against Turkey Amidst Asian Cup Prep

The India U17 men's team will face Turkey in friendlies on February 10 and 12, 2026, in Antalya. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes has selected a 24-member squad for these crucial matches. The team is preparing for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026, while Turkey is gearing up for European and World Cup qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:15 IST
India U17 men's players (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
The India U17 men's football team is setting its sights on two crucial friendly matches against Turkey in Antalya, scheduled for February 10 and 12, 2026. These games serve as vital preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026. The tournament's draw is set to take place on February 12, the same day as the second match against Turkey. According to an AIFF release, Bibiano Fernandes, the head coach, has announced a 24-member travelling squad for the friendlies.

The Turkish U17 team, on the other hand, is preparing rigorously for the upcoming UEFA European Under-17 Championship and FIFA U17 World Cup qualifiers. With two UEFA European Under-17 Championship titles under their belt and a notable semi-final spot in the FIFA U17 World Cup 2005, Turkey presents a formidable challenge for India.

The anticipated matches will be held at the Emirhan Sports Center in Manavgat, Antalya, with kickoff times set for 14:30 IST on both days. As India gears up for these international challenges, the friendly series promises to provide valuable experience for the team. Earlier, the India U17 women's team showcased their prowess by defeating Bangladesh U19s 4-0 in the SAFF U19 Women's Championship final on February 7.

