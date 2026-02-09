Auqib Nabi's Heroics Propel J&K to Historic Ranji Trophy Semifinal

Pacer Auqib Nabi's outstanding performance propelled Jammu & Kashmir to the Ranji Trophy semifinals, marking their first return to this stage in 67 years. Nabi achieved career-best figures, taking 12 wickets against former champions Madhya Pradesh, enhancing prospects for a national team selection.

Set a target of 291, Madhya Pradesh was dismissed for 234. J&K will now face the winner between Andhra and Bengal in the semifinals. The achievement marks a significant milestone, following their last knockout appearance six years ago.

In another semifinal, Uttarakhand will face Karnataka. Nabi's relentless bowling, alongside Abid Mushtaq's key contributions, dismantled Madhya Pradesh's batting lineup, ensuring a commendable win for J&K.

(With inputs from agencies.)