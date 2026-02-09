Left Menu

Auqib Nabi's Heroics Propel J&K to Historic Ranji Trophy Semifinal

Jammu & Kashmir reached the Ranji Trophy semifinals for the second time in 67 years, driven by pacer Auqib Nabi's stellar 12-wicket performance against Madhya Pradesh. Nabi's efforts made a strong case for his national selection as J&K prepares to face either Andhra or Bengal in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:40 IST
  • India

Pacer Auqib Nabi's outstanding performance propelled Jammu & Kashmir to the Ranji Trophy semifinals, marking their first return to this stage in 67 years. Nabi achieved career-best figures, taking 12 wickets against former champions Madhya Pradesh, enhancing prospects for a national team selection.

Set a target of 291, Madhya Pradesh was dismissed for 234. J&K will now face the winner between Andhra and Bengal in the semifinals. The achievement marks a significant milestone, following their last knockout appearance six years ago.

In another semifinal, Uttarakhand will face Karnataka. Nabi's relentless bowling, alongside Abid Mushtaq's key contributions, dismantled Madhya Pradesh's batting lineup, ensuring a commendable win for J&K.

(With inputs from agencies.)

