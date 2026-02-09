Left Menu

Scotland Triumphs Over Italy with Stellar Performance by Leask at ICC T20 World Cup

Scotland won against Italy by 73 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, led by standout performances from bowler Michael Leask and batsman George Munsey. Leask's crucial role included taking four wickets and contributing a swift 22-run knock, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Scotland cricket team players (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Scotland secured a commanding victory against Italy by 73 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup held in Kolkata. Michael Leask emerged as the pivotal player, taking four wickets for 17 runs and making a swift 22-run contribution. His performance earned him the Player of the Match accolade.

Leask attributed the win to the team's hard work and preparation, emphasizing a team effort despite limited preparation time. Post-match, he highlighted the dedication and tactics that led to dismissing three key right-handed batsmen, showcasing his aggressive and strategic playstyle.

Scotland's innings, backed by George Munsey's top scoring, set a challenging target of 207. Italy's efforts were anchored by Harry and Ben Manenti, yet fell short at 134 runs following Wayne Madsen's injury. The match underlined Scotland's adaptability and prowess on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

