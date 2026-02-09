Oscar Piastri: Australia's Hope for a Formula One Championship Title

Oscar Piastri is following a career trajectory similar to that of his Formula One teammate, world champion Lando Norris, and has a chance at the title this season, McLaren boss Zak Brown stated as the team geared up for testing in Bahrain.

Brown mentioned that Piastri is poised for success, physically prepared, and excited to compete. With Norris having more grand prix experience, Brown noted the Australian is on a parallel path of development. The last Australian champion, Alan Jones, claimed the title in 1980, making this an exciting prospect.

Piastri aims for the championship under McLaren's commitment to create an optimal environment for him. Brown emphasized that both drivers have the opportunity to compete fairly for the title, dismissing any bias within the team. Norris, like Piastri, remains a strong contender, with both drivers being supported to score another championship.

