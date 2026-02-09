Left Menu

Oscar Piastri: Australia's Hope for a Formula One Championship Title

Oscar Piastri's career in Formula One is mirroring that of teammate Lando Norris, and he could claim the championship title this season according to McLaren CEO Zak Brown. Piastri, who debuted with McLaren in 2023, aims to be Australia's first champion since Alan Jones in 1980.

Updated: 09-02-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:22 IST
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri is following a career trajectory similar to that of his Formula One teammate, world champion Lando Norris, and has a chance at the title this season, McLaren boss Zak Brown stated as the team geared up for testing in Bahrain.

Brown mentioned that Piastri is poised for success, physically prepared, and excited to compete. With Norris having more grand prix experience, Brown noted the Australian is on a parallel path of development. The last Australian champion, Alan Jones, claimed the title in 1980, making this an exciting prospect.

Piastri aims for the championship under McLaren's commitment to create an optimal environment for him. Brown emphasized that both drivers have the opportunity to compete fairly for the title, dismissing any bias within the team. Norris, like Piastri, remains a strong contender, with both drivers being supported to score another championship.

