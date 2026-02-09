Olympic Athletes Voice Opinions Amid Political Tensions

American Olympians have increasingly found themselves at the center of a debate about free expression on the world stage, with some using their platforms to voice personal opinions amid political tensions. Snowboarding champion Chloe Kim emphasized the right of athletes to speak out, saying on Monday, "The U.S. has given my family and me so much opportunity... But I also think that we are allowed to voice our opinions on what's going on."

Kim's sentiments follow freestyle skier Hunter Hess's admission that he felt conflicted representing the U.S. at the Milano Cortina Games, igniting a political row. Former President Donald Trump labeled Hess a "real loser" for his comments, while Eileen Gu, competing for China, voiced support for Hess, highlighting the intense pressures faced by athletes.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee has responded by emphasizing the support available for athletes facing mental health challenges, stating "The USOPC stands firmly behind Team USA athletes and remains committed to their well-being and safety." As the Games progress, the balance between national pride and individual expression remains a contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)