Canada vs South Africa: A Thrilling T20 Match Up

In a gripping T20 cricket match between Canada and South Africa, Lungi Ngidi's outstanding bowling spell played a pivotal role. He claimed four crucial wickets, helping restrict Canada to a total of 156 runs for eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Navneet Dhaliwal provided a solid performance for Canada, scoring 64 runs, though the team's batting lineup struggled against the relentless South African bowlers. Despite a promising start, gaps in the batting order resulted in a sequence of quick dismissals.

Notable contributions also came from Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. Rabada took a wicket, while Jansen's disciplined bowling secured two wickets, effectively countering Canada's batting power.

