Canada vs South Africa: A Thrilling T20 Match Up

Canada's cricket team played against South Africa with notable performances from Lungi Ngidi, who took four wickets. Despite Navneet Dhaliwal's score of 64 runs, Canada ended with 156 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen also made significant contributions with their bowling.

Updated: 09-02-2026 23:06 IST
In a gripping T20 cricket match between Canada and South Africa, Lungi Ngidi's outstanding bowling spell played a pivotal role. He claimed four crucial wickets, helping restrict Canada to a total of 156 runs for eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Navneet Dhaliwal provided a solid performance for Canada, scoring 64 runs, though the team's batting lineup struggled against the relentless South African bowlers. Despite a promising start, gaps in the batting order resulted in a sequence of quick dismissals.

Notable contributions also came from Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. Rabada took a wicket, while Jansen's disciplined bowling secured two wickets, effectively countering Canada's batting power.

