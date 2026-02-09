Left Menu

Bangladesh Cricket Board Urges Pakistan to Rethink World Cup Match Boycott

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has appealed to Pakistan to reconsider its decision to boycott the Twenty20 World Cup match against India scheduled for February 15. The boycott follows the ICC's decision to switch Bangladesh's spot with Scotland in the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav confirmed India's commitment to the match.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has called on Pakistan to reassess their decision to skip the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup game against India on February 15. This request comes after a meeting in Lahore with the ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board officials, following Pakistan's boycott announcement made in Colombo.

The controversy arose after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament, a move that ensued due to Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India, who are co-hosts. Despite the switch, the ICC has assured that Bangladesh will face no penalties and will host an ICC event before the 2031 World Cup.

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Mohammad Aminul Islam pleaded for Pakistan's participation, emphasizing the move's significance for the cricket ecosystem. Meanwhile, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav stated that his team plans to travel to Colombo for the scheduled match.

