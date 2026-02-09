Left Menu

Nail-Biting Shoot-Offs: Indian Shooters Shine at 2026 Asian Championship

In a thrilling finale at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship in New Delhi, Manu Bhaker narrowly missed gold to Vietnam's Thuy Trang Nguyen after two shoot-offs in the 25m Women's Pistol event. India's shooters clinched multiple medals, increasing their tally to 60, including standout performances in both senior and junior categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:32 IST
Manu Bhaker (L) (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship unfolded with electrifying suspense as India's Manu Bhaker narrowly missed the gold medal in the 25m Women's Pistol event, conceding to Vietnam's Thuy Trang Nguyen after two nail-biting shoot-offs. The event took place at the renowned Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Esha Singh, adding to her accolades, secured a bronze in the same event, while Naamya Kapoor clinched gold in the junior category, further boosting India's impressive medal count to 60. The championship has seen 37 gold, 13 silver, and 10 bronze medals so far, reflecting India's significant impact on the competition.

The shoot-offs were intense as Bhaker and Nguyen ended the finals with 35 shots each, requiring a decision through shoot-offs where Bhaker fell short. In the junior segment, Naamya Kapoor's poised performance under pressure in the shoot-off secured her the top podium spot, underscoring the prowess of India's young shooting talents.

