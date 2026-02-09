Nail-Biting Shoot-Offs: Indian Shooters Shine at 2026 Asian Championship

In New Delhi, the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship unfolded with electrifying suspense as India's Manu Bhaker narrowly missed the gold medal in the 25m Women's Pistol event, conceding to Vietnam's Thuy Trang Nguyen after two nail-biting shoot-offs. The event took place at the renowned Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Esha Singh, adding to her accolades, secured a bronze in the same event, while Naamya Kapoor clinched gold in the junior category, further boosting India's impressive medal count to 60. The championship has seen 37 gold, 13 silver, and 10 bronze medals so far, reflecting India's significant impact on the competition.

The shoot-offs were intense as Bhaker and Nguyen ended the finals with 35 shots each, requiring a decision through shoot-offs where Bhaker fell short. In the junior segment, Naamya Kapoor's poised performance under pressure in the shoot-off secured her the top podium spot, underscoring the prowess of India's young shooting talents.