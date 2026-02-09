Left Menu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Applauds AIPA's Role in Pickleball Growth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu praises the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) for promoting pickleball. Her team, Chennai Super Champs, finished second in World Pickleball League 2, underscoring AIPA's impact in India. Dilli Dillwale won the tournament with standout performances, highlighting the sport's competitive edge and community efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:35 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Applauds AIPA's Role in Pickleball Growth
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image source: Samantha's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Famed actress and part-owner of the Chennai Super Champs, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has showered accolades on the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) for its significant efforts in popularizing pickleball across India.

Speaking through her Instagram stories, Prabhu acknowledged AIPA's unwavering dedication over the years towards nurturing the sport, supporting Indian talent, and strengthening the broader pickleball ecosystem, according to a release from AIPA.

She emphasized that the sport's rapid growth in India is largely due to the commitment and hard work of AIPA's members who focus on grassroots development while creating robust professional pathways for athletes. Her commendation follows her team's near win in the World Pickleball League 2, a premier tournament backed by AIPA, highlighting the association's pivotal role in raising India's competitive pickleball standards.

This recognition underscores AIPA's mission to establish a strong, inclusive, and sustainable future for pickleball by concentrating on athlete development and long-term growth nationwide, the release stated. Just recently, Dilli Dillwale emerged victorious in the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2026, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory against the Chennai Super Champs in the finals hosted at the Jio World Garden.

The team, co-owned by Sunil Gavaskar, overcame an initial women's singles loss to prevail in three of the subsequent four matches. Max Manthou of Dilli was honored as Player of the Tournament, while Katerina Stewart and Ly Hoang Nam were awarded the Band of Honour for their high scoring among women and men, respectively, in this campaign, as per the release.

The day's competitions began with Rika Fujiwara's dominant victory over her Dilli Dillwale counterpart Alejandra Lopez, boasting a 27-3 scoreline. Fujiwara's formidable Grand Slam experience allowed the Super Champs to take an early lead. Nevertheless, Dilli Dillwale secured the championship in a nail-biting mixed doubles match, where Max Manthou and Trang Huynh narrowly defeated their opponents Ly Hoang Nam and Carlota Trevino by 11-10, clinching the title with a tight one-point margin in a thrilling finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Land Transfer Near IMA: Security Concerns Rise

Controversial Land Transfer Near IMA: Security Concerns Rise

 India
2
Defining a European-Led NATO: Command Posts to Shift

Defining a European-Led NATO: Command Posts to Shift

 Global
3
Bribery Scandal Erupts in Uttarakhand Fire Department

Bribery Scandal Erupts in Uttarakhand Fire Department

 India
4
Bangladesh-U.S. Trade Deal: New Era for Textile Tariffs

Bangladesh-U.S. Trade Deal: New Era for Textile Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026